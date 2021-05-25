Judge approves deferred prosecution deal for two jail guards in Jeffrey Epstein death case

A judge on Tuesday approved a deferred prosecution deal for two federal jail guards who failed to monitor sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the August 2019 night that wealthy investor hanged himself in his cell, where he was being held on child sex trafficking charges.

The agreement means that the two guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, will escape a conviction and potential jail sentence if they comply with the terms of the deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Those conditions include performing 100 hours of community service, being monitored by pretrial supervision officials for six months, and cooperating with a pending Justice Department probe of Epstein's death.

As part of the deal, Noel and Thomas admitted lying on documents that claimed they had monitored Epstein's cell and those of other inmates the night he died in August 2019 in the Manhattan Correctional Center.

Prosecutors have said that the guards, instead of checking on the inmates, surfed the internet, browsed sports news and sales of furniture and motorcycles, and also appear to have been asleep for about two hours during their shift.

If Noel and Thomas fully comply with the terms of the agreement, the government will move to dismiss the indictment against them, assistant U.S. attorney Nicholas Roos said in a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Epstein, 66, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was awaiting being held without bail on the sex charges at the time of his death.

Weeks before his suicide, he was found unresponsive in his cell in the same jail as the result of an apparent first suicide attempt.

Prosecutors last told Judge Analisa Torres in a letter that they agreed to the deal with the guards after determining through "a thorough investigation, and based on the facts of this case and the personal circumstances of the defendants" that "that the interests of justice will best be served by deferring prosecution."