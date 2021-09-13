Biden to deliver first UN General Assembly speech as president on Sept. 21

The United Nations headquarters in New York.

President Joe Biden next week will deliver his first speech before the United Nations General Assembly since taking office, the White House announced on Monday.

Biden is set to travel to New York City, home to the UN headquarters, on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

One year earlier, then-President Donald Trump's final address to the international institution was delivered virtually, as the coronavirus pandemic raged in the absence of a viable vaccine.

Trump, who downplayed the dangers of the virus in the U.S., bragged about his administration's efforts responding to the pandemic and blamed China for having "unleashed this plague onto the world."

