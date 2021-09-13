House Democrats propose extending expanded child tax credit through 2025. Advocates hope it's a step toward making it permanent

Families with school-aged children shouldn't bank on spending time this summer in the countries opening to vaccinated travelers.

House Democrats have unveiled a proposal to continue the expanded child tax credit through 2025.

While one advocacy group, MomsRising, is "thrilled" with that development, executive director Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner said the group hopes to see the expanded credit made permanent.

The expanded child tax credit was included in the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in March.

Qualifying families may now receive up to $3,600 per child under the age of 6 and $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17. That's up from $2,000 per child, provided families fall under certain income thresholds (less than $150,000 for couples and $112,500 for single parents).

Monthly payments of up to $300 per child under age 6 and $250 per child ages 6 to 17 began in July.

Those monthly checks are set to continue to the end of the year. The second half of the sums will be credited to families when they file their taxes this year.

The legislation also made the credit fully refundable, meaning even families with little or zero income now also qualify.

In their proposal released Friday, House Democrats sought to make the credit to those families permanent.