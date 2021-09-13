House Democrats propose raising capital gains tax to 28.8%

Rep. Richard Neal, D-MA, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-TX, the ranking member, during a Committee hearing on May 24, 2017 in Washington.

House Democrats on Monday proposed raising the top tax rate on capital gains to 28.8%, one of several tax reforms aimed at wealthy Americans to help fund a $3.5 trillion budget plan.

The top federal rate would be 25% on long-term capital gains, which is an increase from the existing 20%. (Long-term capital gains are incurred on appreciated assets sold after more than one year of ownership.) Added to an existing 3.8% surtax on net investment income and the total tax bite would be 28.8%.

The new rate would apply to stock and other asset sales that occur after Sept. 13, 2021, the date House Democrats introduced the tax portions of their legislation.

Starting in 2022, taxpayers would incur the top federal rate if their taxable income exceeds $400,000 (single), $425,000 (head of household) and $450,000 (married joint), according to a House Ways and Means Committee aide.

That aligns with a Biden administration pledge not to raise taxes for households making less than $400,000 a year.

But the capital-gains policy differs from one previously floated by the White House, which had called for a top combined rate of 43.4% on those whose income exceeds $1 million. House Democrats also appear to have omitted a Biden administration proposal to tax capital gains upon the owner's death.