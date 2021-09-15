This is age when Americans say they plan to retire

Many Americans are eager to retire. Yet one big concern about their golden years looms over them – whether or not they will have financial security.

The average age at which Americans say they plan to retire is 62, according to a recent survey from Natixis Investment Managers.

The anticipated retirement age, however, varied by generation.

The youngest cohort, Generation Y, currently ages 25 to 40, plans to retire at an average age of 59. For Generation X, now 41 to 56, the average age is 60. Baby boomers, meanwhile, who are currently ages 57 to 75, indicated they plan to work longer, with an average expected retirement age of 68.

That's as 83% of non-retired U.S. investors said they are confident they will be financially secure in retirement. That includes 88% of Gen Y, 82% of Gen X and 79% of baby boomers.

Even so, 41% of respondents said achieving financial security in retirement is "going to take a miracle," the survey found. That sentiment was highest among Gen Y, with 46%, and Gen X, 45%, while baby boomers came in with 30%.