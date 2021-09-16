Democrats look to extend the expanded monthly child tax credit payments through 2025. The terms could still be up for negotiation

As Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill work to bring their new reconciliation bill across the finish line, a proposal to keep the expanded child tax credit could be changed.

A more generous child tax credit was authorized earlier this year by President Joe Biden and Congress to help give families additional financial relief in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has provided millions of families with direct monthly payments of up to $300 per child that started in July.

But the more generous child tax credit — representing total sums of up to $3,600 per child — is only in place for this year.

House Democrats unveiled their proposal last week to keep the expanded credit in place through 2025.

But in a recent interview, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he would prefer the terms of the credit include some kind of work requirement in order for parents to receive it.

"Don't you think, if we're going to help the children, that the people should make some effort?" he said during a Sunday interview on CNN.

Democrats are looking to move the changes through under a process known as reconciliation, which requires a simple majority vote in the Senate.

"Democrats need 100 percent support in their ranks to pass this through reconciliation, so if Senator Manchin feels it's a priority, it will be a priority," said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.