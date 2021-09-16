A paid family leave policy could be coming to the U.S. Here's what it would look like

Legislation moving through Congress would make 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave available to most workers, and remove the U.S. from the small list of countries that are currently without such a policy.

The exact details of the plan could still change, but experts say the historic public health crisis from which we're slowly emerging has pushed the debate on the need for a federal paid leave policy over the edge.

While about 180 countries guarantee workers paid sick leave, the U.S. remains one of just 11 countries that doesn't, according to the World Policy Center. Even this policy would leave the U.S. behind: In Japan and Norway, for example, new parents are entitled to over 52 weeks of compensated time off.

Research finds numerous benefits to paid leave policies, including less risk that sick workers show up to their jobs while contagious and better health outcomes for mothers and their babies.

Here's what we know so far about the policy in the works.

What are the details?

This policy, which would likely be administered by the U.S. Treasury Department or the Social Security Administration, would make it so that nearly all workers qualify for paid leave, as long as they've earned some wages in the last six months, said Kathleen Romig, a senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The typical worker could get two-thirds of their wages replaced for up to 12 weeks each year, or for a cap of $4,000 a month. The lowest-paid workers would see about 80% of their income continued during the time off. Part-time and self-employed people should qualify too.

"Individuals would also be able to receive partial wages for three days of bereavement leave," said Michelle McGrain, director of congressional relations and economic justice at the National Partnership for Women & Families.