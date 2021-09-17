As stocks enter volatile period, the Fed will attempt to not rock the boat further in the week ahead

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Federal Reserve's much-anticipated meeting in the coming week may not be quite as exciting for markets as some investors had been expecting in the usual choppy month of September. The meeting is the highlight of the coming week, traditionally a negative time for stocks. Stocks were slightly lower in the past week. Central bank officials begin meeting Tuesday, and end their two-day session with an announcement Wednesday afternoon followed by a press briefing with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The economic calendar is light, and there is mostly housing data, with starts and permits Tuesday; existing home sales Wednesday, and new home sales Friday. A handful of companies are reporting earnings, including Costco Wholesale, FedEx and Nike. The Fed's meeting may not be as eventful as investors once expected. The central bank's move away from its bond buying program has been expected by some strategists to cause turbulence for stocks. But the Fed is likely to only discuss tapering at the upcoming meeting, and at most signal it could slow the bond purchases later in the year. "They've been very clear in my view on the guidance on tapering. I think they get an 'A plus' on communicating their intentions around the balance sheet," said Michelle Meyer, Bank of America head of U.S. economics. "They said they want to take baby steps and they have." She expects an announcement in November and the actual cut back in bond purchases to start before the end of the year. The wind down of the $120 billion a month bond buying program is important since it would be the first major move away from the extraordinary policies the Fed used to fight the pandemic. It also takes the Fed a step closer to interest rate hikes.

Debt ceiling risk