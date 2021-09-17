Health savings accounts aren't being used by older Americans who need them the most

Many older Americans worry about rising medical expenses, and those who may benefit most from a tax-friendly health savings account are the least likely to have one.

That's according to a report from the National Poll on Healthy Aging, which surveyed Americans ages 50 to 80 about health expenses and savings.

Health savings accounts allow those with eligible high-deductible insurance to set aside money for future medical costs. For 2021, the deductible must be at least $1,400 for individuals or $2,800 for family plans.

These accounts offer three tax write-offs. Participants can deduct contributions, grow the money tax-free and withdraw the funds tax-free for qualified health expenses.

Fewer than half of Americans age 50 and older with high-deductible insurance have a health savings account, the report shows. And those who have an account are more likely to be healthier, higher income and more educated.

"That's concerning because the remainder does not have a tax-advantaged savings account that can help them shoulder the burden of those large deductibles," said first author Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan.

Some 13% of older Americans have delayed seeking medical care because of cost concerns, the poll found, and 12% have skipped treatment because they couldn't afford it.

"Forgoing or delaying care due to cost is unfortunately all too common," he added.

Nearly 20% of older Americans were "not at all confident" about covering out-of-pocket health costs over the next year, the survey found.