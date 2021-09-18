Small crowd gathers near the Capitol to protest arrests of Jan. 6 rioters

A demonstrator carrying a U.S flag passes by police officers standing in formation during a rally in support of defendants being prosecuted in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 18, 2021.

A sparse crowd of demonstrators gathered in Washington to rally for those criminally charged in the Jan. 6 deadly pro-Trump insurrection.

Organizers called the rally "Justice for J6," referencing the date in which supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results.

Protestors were met with heavy presence of local, state and federal law enforcement — and members of the press — outnumbering event attendees.

U.S. Capitol Police made a few arrests Saturday in an otherwise nonviolent demonstration, according to the department's social media. Arrests included weapons violation, possession of a firearm and probation violation, according to police.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told NBC News the crowd was "about what we expected" and the heightened police presence may have deterred attendance.

Police in advance of Saturday ramped up security around the Capitol, erecting fences around the Capitol grounds, Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, and other congressional office buildings.

One hundred National Guard troops were on standby to help protect the Capitol, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday.