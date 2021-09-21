Families with up to $50,000 in income have saved and invested their monthly child tax credit payments, research shows

New data on the monthly child tax credit payments shows how parents earning up to $50,000 a year are using the extra money. They're investing it.

The monthly checks started in July, and include up to $300 per child under age 6 and $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17.

The payments are part of the temporary expanded child tax credit, created by the American Rescue Plan earlier this year. In total, the expanded credit can be as much as $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17. That's up from $2,000 per child prior to the legislation.

New research from Envestnet/Yodlee, a software company that provides account aggregation services, takes a look at how families with $50,000 and under in income spent the first two monthly checks.

While the expanded credit has certain income cutoffs, families in that income category are eligible for the full amount.

Envestnet/Yodlee found those families generally focused on transferring or saving the initial July payments. The second checks that went out in August mostly went to securities trades.