There's only a few months left to sign up for advance child tax payments. Here's what it means for future checks

Millions of American families with kids have received three monthly payments since July totaling $45 billion through the new enhanced child tax credit.

There's a limited amount of time for families with eligible children to sign up if they didn't get the checks automatically, likely because they don't traditionally file a tax return. The IRS non-filer portal will be open through Oct. 15, according to the agency, meaning there's just one month left for families to use it.

"If parents haven't already gotten the payment and they're eligible for it, it's not too late to sign up," said Ashley Burnside, a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy. "They can use the IRS portal, that's still an option."

After October, families will be able to use GetCTC.org, a site launched by Code for America in collaboration with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the White House, to sign up for the credit through mid-November, according to a Treasury official.

Larger checks

Families that enroll for the credit now will see larger remaining payments than those who have been getting them monthly since July, when the checks began.

That's because the monthly money is an advance on a 2021 tax credit, half to be delivered this year and the rest to come when families file their taxes next year.

The American Rescue Plan passed in March expanded the existing child tax credit, adding advance monthly payments and increasing the benefit to $3,000 from $2,000 with a $600 bonus for kids under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.

For a family with two children aged 5 and 7 eligible for the full credit, the amount they'd receive is $6,600 ($3,000 for the 7-year-old plus $3,600 for the 5-year-old.)

If they filed a tax return in 2019 or 2020 and had direct deposit, the family started receiving the first $3,300 of the credit in six monthly payments of $550 that will last from July to December.