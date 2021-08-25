Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget plan includes major help for families with kids

A student works on her name tag in a second and third grade combo class during the first day of school at Laguna Niguel Elementary School in Laguna Niguel, CA on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Families with children may more relief to look forward to in the coming years, thanks to the Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget plan.

House Democrats passed the budget resolution on Tuesday, meaning that the party can begin to write the details of the plan. They hope to pass it via reconciliation, a process that would mean they can push the budget through without any Republican votes.

The outline that lawmakers are beginning with would invest trillions of dollars to boost the social safety net for families through programs and services such as an expanded child tax credit, childcare benefits for working parents, free pre-K and more.

Investments in working families, the elderly and the environment would total about $1.8 trillion, according to an early fact sheet about the proposal.

"I always had confidence; I never doubted that the president's budget would prevail because of the commitment our caucus has to America's working families," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in a press event Wednesday.

Here is what is expected in the plan for children and their families.