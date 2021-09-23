America's richest 400 families pay a lower tax rate than 'average' taxpayer

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual Covid Summit of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2021 in Washington. Alex Wong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The wealthiest 400 American families paid an 8.2% average rate on their federal individual income taxes from 2010 to 2018, according to a White House analysis published Thursday. Those richest 400 families represent the top 0.0002% of all taxpayers, according to the White House report. Their estimated tax rate, paid on $1.8 trillion of income over the nine-year period, is "low" relative to other taxpayers, according to the report, which was authored by economists in the Council of Economic Advisers and Office of Management and Budget. By comparison, Americans paid an average 13.3% tax rate on their income in 2018, according to a Tax Foundation analysis. (This figure includes all taxpayers, including the wealthiest.)

The analysis comes as Democrats have proposed raising taxes on the rich and corporations to help fund up to $3.5 trillion of investments education, paid leave, healthcare, childcare and measures to curb climate change. Republicans are opposed to the broad tax package, which would unwind several measures from their 2017 tax law. In a recent House Ways and Means Committee hearing, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas and the committee's ranking member, said a tax increase "wastes hard-earned tax dollars" and would fund the "greatest expansion of the welfare state in our lifetimes." The report's findings are similar to those of a recent ProPublica investigation, which found that some of the world's richest men (Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett, Carl Icahn, Elon Musk and George Soros) pay a tiny fraction of their wealth in tax. The 25 richest Americans paid a true federal tax rate of 3.4% from 2014 to 2018, while seeing their net worth grow by $401 billion, according to the investigation, which cited confidential IRS data.

Investment income