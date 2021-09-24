Evidence still missing that end of extra unemployment pushed people back to work

A person reads a list of employers as they attend a job fair at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

There remains little evidence that states successfully nudged people back to work by ending federal unemployment benefits early, according to economists.

Twenty-six states withdrew pandemic-era jobless support in June or July. Their governors, predominantly Republican, believed enhanced jobless aid offered an incentive to stay home instead of work.

Data suggests other factors are playing a larger role, according to economists. They cite ongoing health concerns, childcare issues and expanded savings among a host of issues sidelining workers even amid record job openings.

Federal benefit programs officially ended on Labor Day in the remaining states. This "unemployment cliff" impacted more than 8.5 million people, who lost all their benefits, Labor Department data issued Thursday suggests.

Workers' muted response to the first unemployment cliff (i.e., in the states that withdrew early) suggests the Labor Day end also won't provoke a surge of job growth, according to economists.

"If that's any sort of precursor, I'm not betting on the end of the federal benefits [on Labor Day] being a real clear and sharp inflection point," AnnElizabeth Konkel, a labor economist at job site Indeed, said.

State economies differ (in terms of job mix and worker demographics, for example), making comparisons and predictions difficult, she said.