No migrants remain at camp under bridge in Texas border town, DHS secretary says

Workers clear debris from the site of a makeshift border migrant camp along the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, U.S. September 24, 2021.

No migrants remain at a border camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of mostly Haitian nationals had gathered in recent days, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a White House press briefing Friday.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration faces widespread criticism for its handling of an increase in migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. authorities have encountered nearly 30,000 migrants in Del Rio since September 9, according to Mayorkas. At one point, 15,000 predominantly Haitian migrants were camped out under the bridge connecting Del Rio with Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. Just yesterday, the administration had announced that there were less than 5,000 people remaining at the camp.

"As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants in the camp underneath the Del Rio International Bridge," Mayorkas said at the White House.

Approximately 2,000 Haitian nationals have been sent back to Haiti on a total of 17 repatriation flights organized by the Department of Homeland Security, according to Mayorkas.

An estimated 8,000 returned to Mexico voluntarily and over 5,000 are being processed by the Department of Homeland Security to determine if they should be placed in immigration removal proceedings or expelled through a public health law known as Title 42, Mayorkas said.

Approximately 12,400 migrants will eventually have their cases heard by an immigration judge who will determine whether they will be deported or remain in the U.S., he added.

Title 42, first implemented by former President Donald Trump at the outset of the pandemic, denies certain migrants the opportunity to apply for asylum. Mayorkas defended the Biden administration's use of the policy to send Haitians back to their country.

"We are doing this out of a public health need. It is not an immigration policy," Mayorkas said, noting that Title 42 is not specific to Haitian migrants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided in August that Title 42 would remain in place until it determines that there is no longer a danger of Covid-19 being brought across the border into the U.S.