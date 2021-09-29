The smartphone brand that Huawei sold off is regaining market share in China

GUANGZHOU, China — Honor, the smartphone brand Huawei spun off last year, is beginning to regain share in China's fiercely competitive mobile phone market.

Honor notched a 15% market share in China in August, making it the third-largest smartphone player in the country — the first time it has held that position in a year, Counterpoint Research said in a report on Wednesday.

The smartphone company trails domestic rivals Oppo and Vivo. Sales of Honor devices rose 18% in August compared to July, making it one of the fastest growing brands in China.

In November, Huawei sold its budget brand Honor to a consortium of buyers including the government of Shenzhen, the city where its headquarters is located.

Huawei did that to ensure Honor survived because U.S. sanctions on the Chinese technology giant cut off supplies to key components and crippled its smartphone business, which included Honor at that time. Selling it off allowed Honor to get access to the key components like semiconductors again.