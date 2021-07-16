China's Xiaomi overtakes Apple in the global smartphone market

A Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi store on June 22, 2021 in Shanghai, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi was the second-largest smartphone maker in the second quarter, overtaking Apple, a new report from analyst firm Canalys showed.

Xiaomi had a 17% share of global smartphone shipments, ahead of Apple's 14% and behind Samsung's 19%.

"Xiaomi is growing its overseas business rapidly," Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said in a press release, noting shipments increased 300% year-on-year in Latin America and 50% in Western Europe.

The Chinese smartphone maker posted year-on-year smartphone shipment growth of 83% versus 15% for Samsung and 1% for Apple.

Stanton noted, however, that Xiaomi phones are still skewed toward the mass market with the average selling price of its handsets 75% cheaper than Apple's.