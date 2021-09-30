Companies are betting on new tech to make the re-opening of offices safe

The next time a company accountant is tallying up operational expenses for their office buildings there could be several new items on the list: sensors, ultraviolet lights and maybe even plants with algorithms.

As companies and building owners re-open office doors after the coronavirus pandemic, they are now faced with greater responsibilities in keeping tenants and workers safe.

Grant Morgan, the CEO of biosafety start-up R-Zero, said that this has opened up a whole new line of business for companies providing products and services around hygiene and safety. Building tenants and employees will expect it, he said.

"We thought that there would be quite a bit of lingering psychological scar tissue if you will, in the eyes, in the minds of the public," he said. "People aren't going to want to go back to these spaces without knowing that there's something different being done."

R-Zero was born in the pandemic. Last year it rolled out its first ultraviolet disinfection machines for disinfecting rooms. The equipment is typically seen in hospitals but R-Zero has developed a device that can be deployed in offices to wipe out viruses.

It is just one example of the new tech and infrastructure that companies will have to consider which were not on the agenda 18 months ago.

Julie Brandt, executive vice president at elevator manufacturer Otis, told CNBC there's been a "significant uptick" in interest in solutions for more effectively and safely moving people around buildings.

"The owners, developers, property managers are really concerned about the safety of their tenants coming back into the buildings and understanding that elevators do play a critical role in moving people to their spaces," she said.

Many may be quick to assume that the enclosed space of an elevator cab is a breeding ground for infections. Otis carried out a study with Purdue University on airflow in elevators that found well-ventilated elevators present a lesser risk than riding on a bus and suggests additional air purification technology and mask wearing to ensure the height of protection.