Nearly one-third of teen relationships show signs of financial abuse, study finds

As teenagers navigate matters of love and money, a troubling percentage of young relationships are showing signs of financial abuse.

Some 31% of U.S. teens aged 13 to 18 have flagged the signals of financial abuse — which may be controlling a partner's ability to receive, spend or save money — according to a study from Junior Achievement and the Allstate Foundation.

Both teen girls and boys reported a partner had stopped them from going to school or work, or their partner has told them what they could and could not purchase.

More than one-third of teens felt pressure to say "yes" when a partner asked them for money, with boys feeling more compelled (41%) than girls (34%). There was also more of a push among Asian (40%), Hispanic (44%) and Black (45%) teens.

And nearly 3 in 10 teen lenders were not paid back as promised, the study reported.

"If you look at the tendencies of these kinds of behaviors, it's very similar to what happens with the adult population," said Ed Grocholski, senior vice president of brand for Junior Achievement USA.

"It's definitely kind of a warning sign or precursor of things to come," he said.

The survey also found most teens (62%) aren't ready for shared financial responsibilities with a romantic partner or friend.