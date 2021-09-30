Stocks may be in trouble. Should you turn to bonds?

The stock market has taken some steep drops this month, and forecasts of a correction, or worse, are mounting.

As a result, many investors may be wondering if it's time to transfer some of their money to bonds, where returns can still be decent but the risk of losses is typically lower than with equities.

"My outlook on bonds remains that they serve a critical role of shock absorber when stocks tank," said Allan Roth, a certified financial planner and founder of Wealth Logic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Indeed, portfolios weighted heavier in bonds tend to recover faster from downturns than ones tilted more toward stocks.

An allocation with more than 70% stocks and the rest in bonds and cash took more than two years to recover from the 2008 financial crisis, compared with just seven months for portfolios with more than 70% in bonds and cash and the rest in stocks, according to calculations provided by Charles Schwab.

But not all bonds will protect you during troubling times, experts say.

"High-yield bonds are highly correlated with equities," said Stuart Katz, chief investment officer at Robertson Stephens in San Francisco.

Instead, Roth recommends a fund such as the Vanguard Total Bond Fund, which is made up of roughly 65% U.S. government bonds.

"And only the U.S. government can print money," he said.