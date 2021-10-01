Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn says German automakers are best positioned to challenge Tesla

Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn believes German automakers are best positioned to challenge electric vehicle leader Tesla.

Ghosn, speaking from Lebanon where the former Nissan chairman fled to allude Japanese authorities, mentioned Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen specifically during an interview Friday with CNBC's Phil LeBeau during "The Exchange."

"In my opinion, it's going to be a German company," Ghosn said. "The Germans are the first ones who, after criticizing the electric car heavily in 2008 and mocking it, discovered all of a sudden that they needed to move, and moved swiftly."

Ghosn, who is promoting a new book called "Broken Alliances: Inside the Rise and Fall of a Global Automotive Empire," said the Japanese automakers have been slow to move toward electric vehicles, and it's going to hurt them. He did not mention General Motors or Ford Motor, both of which are investing billions in the technologies.

Volkswagen has been particularly aggressive in expanding its EV sales globally. The German automaker wants more than 70% of its Volkswagen brand's European sales will be EVs by 2030. In the U.S. and China, it expects half of its sales to be EVs by that time frame.