JetBlue revamps website to avoid confusion with new partner American Airlines

An American Airlines plane lands on a runway near a parked JetBlue plane at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 16, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

JetBlue Airways' next challenge in its partnership with American Airlines is making sure travelers know whose plane they will be on.

JetBlue is revamping its website to more clearly call out services it offers, like free Wi-Fi and snacks, or its business class, Mint, for jointly sold flights, JetBlue's President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty said in an interview this week.

"Transparency eliminates confusion," Geraghty said. "It makes people feel comfortable if they know what they're getting when they arrive, and it also enables us to talk about our great product offerings and enables American to talk about theirs."

The New York-based carrier shook up U.S. airline service when it debuted in February 2000, offering seat-back screens with satellite TV, and has since offered its Mint business class at a lower price than competitors as well as more legroom than rivals. Competitors like United Airlines are in the process of making multibillion-dollar investments to improve customer amenities.

American and JetBlue launched the Northeast Alliance in February, a partnership that allows the carriers to sell tickets on each other's planes and coordinate schedules in the region.

While JetBlue has grown rapidly over two decades, it remains small compared with big network carriers.

The airlines' executives say the agreement helps them better compete with major rivals United and Delta Air Lines in usually congested airports in Boston and the New York City area.

But services and aircraft on each airline differ. JetBlue offers free Wi-Fi, seat-back screens and sells alcoholic beverages. American Airlines sells Wi-Fi service and has suspended alcoholic beverage sales on domestic coach flights following an surge in unruly travelers this year. Some American Airlines planes have seat-back entertainment though it broadly offers free streaming content for passengers' personal devices as well as Apple TV+ and Apple Music, specifics not listed on JetBlue's site.

"For us, it's about making sure customers know what they're buying," Geraghty said. The redesign will likely include bullet points to show what each flight offers, she added, and will take several months.