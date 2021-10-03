Expedia Group to merge loyalty programs across travel brands, expand member benefits

Online travel powerhouse Expedia Group plans to unify and expand customer loyalty program offerings across its portfolio of brands.

The move will result in "the most complete travel rewards offering in the industry," according to the Seattle-based firm, with member discounts and reward earning and redemption on flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises, and activities across all Expedia Group brands.

Travel brands impacted include Expedia, Hotels.com, Orbitz, Travelocity and Vrbo.

The step addresses, on a corporate level, a problem that has plagued consumer loyalty efforts. Ever since American Airlines in 1981 became the first major company to roll out a loyalty program, its AAdvantage frequent flyer plan, travel suppliers and others have debuted scores of similar schemes in an effort to cultivate consumer fealty to their brands.

Trouble is, while some consumers do stick to one airline, hotel chain or car rental firm to rack up reward points as intended, many others over time sign up with multiple companies, ending up with lots of low points balances in a multitude of competing loyalty programs.

Nowadays, companies often address this by partially partnering with compatible programs from other firms. Expedia Group is applying the model to its vast array of sometimes competing brands, with more than 145 million loyalty program members in total.

"I have a stack of logins and loyalty cards, and soon it just won't be necessary because I'm going to earn benefits whether I'm renting a car, booking a flight or reserving a hotel room," said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands.

All four existing main programs across Expedia Group brands will join the brand-new global rewards program, he noted. An exact launch date has not been set, but a company spokesperson said rollout is expected "within the coming year."

"Our loyalty program will offer members the opportunity to earn and redeem points across all Expedia Group brands, even those brands, like Vrbo, that didn't have loyalty programs before," Gieselman said.

"A customer will be able to earn points for their Vrbo vacation rental and redeem it on an Expedia car rental, for example," he added.