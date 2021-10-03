Facing Covid vaccine mandates, some students withdraw from college

For some college students, the Covid vaccine is a price they are not willing to pay for a degree.

Justin Mishler, a 29-year-old junior at Northern Illinois University, is one of them. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Mishler enrolled in the state school in 2016 through the GI Bill, which helps cover the cost of tuition, books and housing.

During the pandemic, he took time off to work rather than attend school remotely.

This fall, Mishler would have returned in person, but, in August, Northern Illinois announced all students must submit proof of vaccination or request an exemption and get tested weekly.

"I was excited but when I saw you had to be vaccinated, I decided to keep working instead," he said.

"I'm not going to abide by stuff I don't believe in."

Mishler is a member of Young Americans for Liberty, a libertarian group active on nearly 400 college and university campuses.

For now, he drives a forklift at a nearby 3M facility in DeKalb, Illinois.

"I would like to be able to finish [my degree] and work in a military museum," the history major said. "But if it never goes back to normal, I'm just going to do something else."

Dylan Dean, 22, preemptively unenrolled from Montana State University — even before MSU finalized a Covid policy. "I was worried there would be mandates," he said.