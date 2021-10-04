European markets muted; China Evergrande trading halt watched

European stocks were mixed on Monday as markets began the first full trading week of October.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally above the flatline by mid-afternoon, with basic resources adding 1.3% while tech stocks fell 0.7%. The muted start to the month comes after a tricky September, with concerns around inflation, Federal Reserve tapering and rising interest rates dominating sentiment. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 1.56% last week, its highest point since June.

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbling more than 2% as trading in shares of China Evergrande was halted ahead of an announcement about a "major transaction." Trading in the shares of Evergrande Property Services was also halted. At the same time, the shares of another Chinese property developer Hopson were also suspended. Euro zone finance ministers met on Monday to discuss matters including the EU's recovery plans, banking union and fiscal policy.

Oil markets were tracking a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers. In terms of individual share price movement, Stockholm-listed gambling company Kindred Group fell 7.8% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 after Carnegie downgraded the stock. At the top of the index, TechnipFMC climbed 5% after Technip Energies, in which it has a stake, announced a joint development with Siemens Energy. British supermarket chain Sainsbury gained 3.5% as speculation continued that it could be a takeover target following rival Morrisons' sale to U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).