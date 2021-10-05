Teens are getting more interested in cryptocurrencies: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Courtney Reagan breaks down the Piper Sandler 'Taking Stock with Teens' survey. Plus, Facebook's whistleblower testifies on Capitol Hill a day after a massive outage for the social network.

Facebook says sorry for mass outage and reveals why it happened

Facebook has apologized for the mass outage that left billions of users unable to access Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger for several hours.

"To all the people and businesses around the world who depend on us, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by today's outage across our platforms," said Santosh Janardhan, Facebook's vice president of infrastructure, in a blogpost late Monday.

The outage, which prevented users from refreshing their feeds or sending messages, was caused by "configuration changes on the backbone routers," Janardhan said, without specifying exactly what the changes were.

The changes caused "issues" that interrupted the flow of traffic between routers in Facebook's data centers around the world, he added.

"This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Janardhan said.