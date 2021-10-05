Volvo says shift to electric cars is the reason behind its $2.9 billion IPO

The CEO of Volvo Cars has told CNBC that the automaker's shift to electric vehicles is the reason behind its planned listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

The company wants to raise 25 billion Swedish krona, or $2.9 billion, via the initial public offering, which will be one of the biggest in Europe this year.

In an interview with CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum Monday, Hakan Samuelsson was asked why the company was going public now.

"We have a very big interest from investors to invest into EV companies, you see that growing all the time," he said. "We have said 2030 is our end date for [the] ICE [Internal combustion engine] engine and we of course want to secure that transformation."

Samuelsson explained that the shift to electric vehicles was "not free of charge."

"That's why we are now talking about [the] primary issuing of new shares in around 3 billion U.S. dollars … And that is really to have the financial resources to secure this transformation in the next five, six years. That's really … the reason for our 'intention to float' message," he added.