How to avoid individual retirement account deduction mistakes

As the year winds down, those looking to trim their tax bill may consider an individual retirement account contribution. Before transferring the funds, however, there are rules and limits investors need to know, financial experts say.

"Anyone can contribute to a traditional IRA — you, me, Jeff Bezos," said certified financial planner Howard Pressman, partner at Egan, Berger & Weiner in Vienna, Virginia.

However, the ability to write off IRA contributions depends on two factors: participation in workplace retirement plans and income.

For 2021, someone may deposit up to $6,000 into their IRA ($7,000 for someone age 50 or older), provided they have earned that much income, anytime before the tax-filing deadline.

An investor and their spouse may be "in the clear" to write off their entire IRA contributions if both spouses aren't participating in an employer's retirement plan, said Larry Harris, CFP and director of tax services at Parsec Financial in Asheville, North Carolina.

However, the rules change if either partner has coverage and participates in the plan, including deposits from the employee or company.

For example, participation may include employee contributions, company matches, profit sharing or other employer deposits.