The October tax extension deadline is fast approaching

The tax extension deadline for 2020 returns is approaching, but there's still time to avoid extra penalties and fees.

Filers have until Oct. 15 to submit their extended return, originally due on May 17.

Those who filed for an extension can skip late penalties by sending in their return by Oct. 15. Otherwise, the failure to file penalty is 5% of levies owed per month, capped at 25%.

There's typically no failure-to-file penalty when a refund is due, but taxpayers may risk losing their money by waiting too long to file.

Taxpayers may use online filing options, such as IRS Free File, to send their return.

Additionally, states may have different deadlines for tax extensions, so filers should double-check the details through their state's tax website.