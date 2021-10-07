Here's how U.S. government agencies are planning to adapt to climate change

US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on the South Lawn upon return to the White House in Washington, DC on October 5, 2021.

More than 20 federal agencies on Thursday unveiled climate change adaptation plans that reveal the biggest threats global warming poses to their operations and facilities and suggest how they could handle them.

The plans, published by agencies including the departments of Energy, Defense, Agriculture, Homeland Security and Transportation, come several months after President Joe Biden ordered a whole-of-government approach to combating climate change.

Weeks after taking office, the president gave agencies four months to prepare plans outlining their exposure to climate change risk and how to deal with it.

Some of the main themes of the plans involve:

Protecting workers from extreme heat events

Creating supply chains that are more resilient to more frequent and extreme weather disasters

Assessing the impacts of poor air quality and heat on low-income, minority communities

Making government buildings better prepared for a changing climate.

"Agencies face a multitude of risks caused by climate change, including rising costs to maintain and repair damaged infrastructure from more frequent and extreme weather events, challenges to program effectiveness and readiness, and health and safety risks to federal employees who work outside," according to a White House fact sheet.

"By taking action now to better manage and mitigate climate risks, we will minimize disruptions to federal operations, assets and programs while creating safer working conditions for employees," the fact sheet said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for instance, has developed a tool to provide heat data paired with local vulnerability data for emergency and public health planners to protect people from worsening heat events, the White House said.