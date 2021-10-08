5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Stock futures bounce around after disappointing employment report

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, October 6, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

2. Job growth last month fell well short of August's reading

People receive information as they attend a job fair at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Inglewood, California. PATRICK T. FALLON | AFP | Getty Images

Friday's jobs report, which will be key as the Federal Reserve decides whether to slow its massive Covid-era bond-buying program, showed just 194,000 nonfarm payrolls were created in September. The consensus estimate had called for 500,000 additions. The headline number was hurt by a 123,000 decline in government payrolls. However, private payrolls increased by 317,000. ADP's look at private sector jobs trends, released Wednesday, showed a brisk pace of hiring last month despite concerns about elevated Covid cases. The nation's unemployment rate fell to 4.8% last month, according to the Labor Department, compared with expectations for 5.1%. August's jobs growth was revised sharply higher by 131,000 positions to 366,000.

3. Senate passes short-term increase to debt ceiling, House to vote next

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Senate approved Thursday night a compromise bill that allows for a short-term, $480 billion increase in the nation's debt ceiling. That sum, the Treasury Department estimates, would last until Dec. 3. The legislation now moves to the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is expected to take it up in the coming days. While avoiding the approaching Oct. 18 deadline for an unprecedented U.S. default, the measure gives Democrats nearly two months to figure out how to raise the debt limit through the reconciliation process with no Republican votes.

4. U.S. oil nears $80 per barrel as natural gas prices take breather

Workers extract oil from oil wells in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas. Benjamin Lowy | Getty Images

U.S. oil prices, as measured by West Texas Intermediate crude, on Friday morning inched closer to $80 per barrel. The last time WTI was that high was Nov. 3, 2014. As of Thursday's settling price, U.S. oil futures were up about 3.2% this week on doubts the U.S. government would release crude from its strategic reserves in the near term. Natural gas prices, while lower Friday, have repeatedly hit record highs as Europe and Asia compete for available liquefied natural gas. Europe has been buying on worries it may not have enough LNG in storage for the winter. Asia has been purchasing to meet insatiable demand.

5. Elon Musk says Tesla moving headquarters from California to Texas

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, stands in the foundry of the Tesla Gigafactory during a press event. year. Patrick Pleul | picture alliance | picture alliance | Getty Images