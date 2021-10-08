Japan's Nikkei poised to jump as Wall Street rallies; China markets set to reopen

- Mainland China markets are set to resume trading after a week-long holiday.
- Samsung Electronics is due to announce its preliminary third-quarter financial results on Friday.
- On Wall Street, stocks rallied as lawmakers reached a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the short-term.
SINGAPORE — Stocks across Asia-Pacific are set to bounce on Friday as markets on Wall Street rallied on the back of a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the short term.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,105 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,060. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,678.21.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia jumped 0.76% in early trade.
"With the market reopening today, investors are likely to focus on issues in the Chinese property market. With property developers struggling [with] high debt levels, the spectre of strong demand for steel and iron ore remains low," analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a note, referring to Evergrande's debt woes and signs of stress in the broader property sector.
The S&P 500 rallied 0.8% to 4,399.76 and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 1.1% to 14,654.02. Thursday's gains put the major averages in the green for the week.
Stocks hit their highs of the session as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on the Senate floor news of the debt ceiling compromise, which will avoid an unprecedented default for now.
Markets will look ahead to Friday's key September jobs report as the Federal Reserve prepares to slow its $120 billion-per-month bond-buying program.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.217, higher from levels above 94.1 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 111.65 per dollar, weakening from levels around 111.4.
The Australian dollar changed hands at 0.7312, strengthening sharply following earlier levels of around 0.726.
— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.