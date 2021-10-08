Japan's Nikkei poised to jump as Wall Street rallies; China markets set to reopen

SINGAPORE — Stocks across Asia-Pacific are set to bounce on Friday as markets on Wall Street rallied on the back of a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the short term.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,105 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,060. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,678.21.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia jumped 0.76% in early trade.

Mainland China markets are set to resume trading after a week-long holiday.

"With the market reopening today, investors are likely to focus on issues in the Chinese property market. With property developers struggling [with] high debt levels, the spectre of strong demand for steel and iron ore remains low," analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a note, referring to Evergrande's debt woes and signs of stress in the broader property sector.

In earnings, Samsung Electronics is set to announce its preliminary third-quarter financial results on Friday.