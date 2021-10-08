What to watch today: Stock futures bounce around after disappointing employment report

BY THE NUMBERS

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) tumbled 38% in the premarket after the FDA placed a hold on the company's cancer drug trials due to a chromosomal abnormality in a single patient. The hold will be in place until an investigation is completed. Quidel (QDEL) rallied 6% in premarket trading after the maker of rapid diagnostic tests reported more than $500 million in quarterly revenue, well above analyst projections. Growth was primarily driven by Covid-19 related revenue. Chubb (CB) is buying the Asia Pacific and Turkey businesses of rival insurer Cigna (CI) for $5.75 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to be completed sometime next year. Momentive Global (MNTV), owner of SurveyMonkey, is exploring a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. The talks are in an early stage and Momentive could decide to remain independent. The stock surged 10.9% in premarket action. Accolade (ACCD) reported a quarterly loss of 97 cents per share, much wider than estimates. The provider of health care benefit solutions did see revenue top estimates. Accolade's guidance indicates a similar trend for the current quarter, projecting a slightly wider-than-expected loss and better-than-anticipated revenue. Accolade shares slumped nearly 8% in the premarket.

