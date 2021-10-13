38% of women face holiday spending stress, survey finds. Here are some ways to prepare

Americans spent more on travel, dining out and other gatherings as the country reopened this summer. And now, many women are worried about upcoming holiday expenses as the season approaches.

Some 38% of women are anxious about holiday costs, according to an Ellevest survey on financial wellness. While the summer's extra spending may be adding to the stress, the bigger issue is the pandemic's lingering effects.

"The pandemic disproportionately impacted women," said Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck, explaining how the crisis has only widened gender gaps for investing, savings and debt.

And with holiday prices this year projected to rise as much as 20%, according to Salesforce, women may risk adding to debt without a plan.

Roughly 33% of American consumers racked up debt during the 2020 holiday season, according to MagnifyMoney, with the average borrower amassing $1,381.

More than half of borrowers used credit cards to fund their purchases, and nearly 90% said they wouldn't pay off balances within a month.

However, October is the perfect time to recalibrate and plan a more proactive approach to holiday spending, Krawcheck said.

"It gives us an opportunity to take a breath, take stock and prepare ourselves for what can be a pretty expensive end of the year," she said.