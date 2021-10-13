Most Medicare beneficiaries don’t explore their options during open enrollment, study shows. Here’s why that could be a costly mistake

This is one of those times you may not want to follow the herd.

Most Medicare beneficiaries — 71% — do not explore their coverage options during open enrollment, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation study. Because the specifics of health plans change from one year to the next, experts say this is a mistake.

"It can be a really unpleasant surprise for people who think they're happy with their plan and then in January they have to confront the reality that their plan changed, which has an impact on their care or out-of-pocket costs," said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director for the foundation's program on Medicare policy.

Medicare's fall open enrollment period starts Friday and runs through Dec. 7. In simple terms, this annual window is for adding or changing coverage related to an Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C) and/or prescription drugs (Part D).

You can switch, add or drop those parts of your coverage, and changes go into effect Jan. 1. If you take no action, your 2021 plan generally would continue into 2022.

Fall open enrollment touches most beneficiaries in one way or another due to the coverage they select. For instance, of Medicare's 63.3 million enrollees, 26.7 million choose to get their Part A (inpatient care) and Part B (outpatient care) benefits delivered through Advantage Plans, which are likely to include Part D.