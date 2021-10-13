LIVE UPDATES
Putin to deliver opening remarks at Russian Energy Week; CEOs to join Russia's president for panel
Follow live coverage as Russian President Vladimir Putin joins business leaders in Moscow for a CNBC-moderated panel at Russian Energy Week.
Hosted by CNBC's Hadley Gamble, Putin will discuss a range of energy issues alongside BP CEO Bernard Looney, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods and Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius.
Europe's energy crisis is not expected to end anytime soon. A perfect storm of bad news for energy markets has comprised of an eye-watering increase in natural gas prices, soaring coal and carbon costs, low wind output and predictions of a return to $100 oil. Policymakers are trying to mitigate the impact on consumers and protect vulnerable households.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week the gas-rich country now stands ready to stabilize markets and offered to boost supplies to Europe.
Here are some of the recent developments:
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday is scheduled to deliver a speech at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow.
His opening remarks come ahead of a CNBC-moderated panel on global energy, where Putin will be joined by BP CEO Bernard Looney, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods and Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius.
CNBC's Hadley Gamble is set to welcome the business leaders to the stage at around 1:00 p.m. Moscow time, with Putin expected to speak for approximately 15 minutes thereafter.