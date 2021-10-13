Putin to deliver opening remarks at Russian Energy Week; CEOs to join Russia's president for panel

Europe's energy crisis is not expected to end anytime soon. A perfect storm of bad news for energy markets has comprised of an eye-watering increase in natural gas prices, soaring coal and carbon costs, low wind output and predictions of a return to $100 oil. Policymakers are trying to mitigate the impact on consumers and protect vulnerable households.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week the gas-rich country now stands ready to stabilize markets and offered to boost supplies to Europe.

Here are some of the recent developments: