What to watch today: Stock futures rise after S&P 500, Nasdaq broke 3-day losing streaks

Foreclosures are starting to jump as government and private sector programs designed to help homeowners deal with the economic fallout of the Covid pandemic have begun to expire. Mortgage lenders began the foreclosure process on 25,209 properties in the third quarter, a 32% increase from the second quarter. On a year-over-year basis, it's a 67% rise. (CNBC)

The government is set to issue two key economics reports at 8:30 a.m. ET: the September producer price index and initial jobless claims. Thursday's wholesale inflation comes after Wednesday's elevated consumer inflation data. With price pressures mounting, the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year will be 5.9%, the biggest boost in about 40 years . (CNBC)

The pace of earnings season accelerated Thursday, with slew of banks reporting quarterly results before the bell and their shares moving higher in premarket trading. (CNBC)



Bank of America (BAC) was first up, saying third-quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates on strong advisory and asset management results.



Morgan Stanley (MS) beat estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue on record investment banking and asset management results.



Wells Fargo (WFC) posted a jump in profit in the third quarter, boosted by a release of credit loss reserves. Revenue beat estimates.



Citigroup's (C) quarterly profit and revenue beat expectations on strong trading results.

Dow stocks UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots Alliance also reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Those stocks jumped in the premarket. Walgreens administered twice as many Covid vaccines as expected. UnitedHealth raised its full-year outlook. (CNBC)

The FDA's vaccine advisory group meets Thursday to consider a booster for Moderna's two-shot Covid regimen. FDA scientists on Tuesday declined to take a stance it. The agency's panel then meets Friday to consider a booster for Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine and mix-and-match vaccine data. (CNBC)



* U.S. Covid vaccine rates up thanks to mandates; cases and deaths (Reuters)



A highly anticipated NIH study, released Wednesday, suggests J&J recipients are better off getting a booster from Pfizer or Moderna. Also on Wednesday, the FDA said data provided by J&J suggests recipients may benefit from an additional dose. A booster of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine was approved for certain groups of people last month. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) has told employees it's tightening controls over some internal discussion groups, a move that comes after Frances Haugen, a former employee, gathered documents that formed the foundation of The Wall Street Journal's Facebook Files series showing the company's platforms are riddled with flaws that can cause harm.

Some 10,000 unionized workers at the agriculture equipment maker Deere & Company (DE) went on strike early Thursday after overwhelmingly rejecting a contract proposal worked out with the company by negotiators for the United Automobile Workers union. (NY Times)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking Tesla (TSLA) to explain why it didn't initiate a recall when it pushed a safety-related software update to customers in September. The software update enabled Tesla cars to better detect flashing, emergency vehicle lights in low-light conditions. NHTSA had already initiated a probe into Tesla Autopilot over possible safety defects. (CNBC)

The National Football League's Super Bowl halftime show is sponsored by Pepsi, though the deal is set to expire after the 2022 game that marks the end of the current season. The NFL is now planning to take future sponsorship rights to the open market, according to sources. (CNBC)

NFL great Joe Montana's Liquid 2 Ventures invested in GitLab at about a $12 million valuation, after the software company came out of the Y Combinator accelerator program. GitLab is poised to hit the Nasdaq on Thursday at a valuation that could top $10 billion, which would mark about a 420-fold return on Montana's investment. (CNBC)