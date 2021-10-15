Branson is trailing Bezos in space tourism, while Musk's SpaceX competes in a league of its own

Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Joe Skipper | Reuters; Joe Raedle | Getty Images; Paul Hennessy | SOPA Images | Getty Images

The SpaceX difference

The Inspiration4 passengers pose in the crew access arm of Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. From left: Commander Jared Isaacman, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux, pilot Sian Proctor, and mission specialist Chris Sembroski. SpaceX

Notably, Elon Musk's SpaceX also launched and returned four non-professional astronauts on the private Inspiration4 mission in September. But the SpaceX experience is very different compared to flying with Virgin Galactic or Blue Origin. The SpaceX crew flew many times further to orbit, rather than the edge of space; they spent three days in orbit, rather than just a couple of minutes; and the price of a SpaceX trip is around $200 million (based off the $55 million that NASA is paying per astronaut for missions), vs. $200,000 to $450,000 for a Virgin Galactic ticket. Blue Origin has declined to disclose how much its passengers are paying for tickets. The only indication of Blue Origin's pricing structure is a public auction the company held for a seat on its first flight with Bezos, which went for $28 million. Bezos has since said that his company has sold nearly $100 million worth of tickets for New Shepard flights. Additionally, Inspiration4 mission commander and benefactor Jared Isaacman emphasized to CNBC that his launch with SpaceX was not "a joyride." The primary aim of the mission was to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the campaign has exceeded its goal – raising $238.5 million to date, including $125 million from Isaacman.