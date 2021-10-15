From inventing ocean-cleaning ships to calling on businesses to change, U.S. teens are tackling climate change

When Haaziq Kazi was in the fourth grade, he was rocked to the core when he found out about the impact of plastic waste on marine life. He decided to do something about it, designing a prototype of a ship that sucks the waste from the ocean. "There's this saying that we haven't inherited this planet from our grandparents, rather borrowed it from our grandchildren," said Kazi, now 15. He hails from Pune, India, and is now a student at a Connecticut boarding school. "We as ... human beings really need to do something about the problem," he added. Kazi is like many other teenagers when it comes to concern over the environment. Nearly 70% of U.S. teens believe fixing climate change and global warming is the responsibility of everyone, as individuals, according to a recent survey by Junior Achievement. While they don't see businesses as having the greatest responsibility, they do believe business innovation is required to slow or stop climate change from getting worse.

Those issues, among others, were addressed during Thursday's CNBC and Junior Achievement Summit for a More Sustainable Tomorrow, hosted by CNBC's senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson. Teens from around the country weighed in with their questions about how to effect change, both personally and through businesses. The panel of experts urged the younger generation to speak up, be leaders and recognize their role as consumers to impact companies' sustainability efforts. "The greatest power out there is yours," said Avi Garbow, environmental advocate at Ventura, California-based Patagonia, an outdoor clothing and gear company. "It's the power of the consumer that's truly unmatched," he added. "How they choose to spend their money and which companies they reward with their purchases is entirely up to them."