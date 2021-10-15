Labor Department proposes reversing Trump-era rules on socially conscious investing

The Department of Labor wants to reverse a Trump-era policy that restricts 401(k) plans and other retirement savings vehicles from offering environmental, social and governance-focused assets, known as ESG, investing options.

Values-based assets have become increasingly popular, with investors funneling $51.1 billion of net new money into ESG funds in 2020, more than doubling from the previous year, according to Morningstar.

However, strict regulations have stunted 401(k) adoption, experts say, and many industry professionals have opposed the current rule.

While the current rule doesn't block ESG investments, the guidelines restrict how plans like a 401(k) can select assets, focusing on metrics such as risk and return over environmental or social factors.

As a result, some retirement plans have steered clear of impact-driven investments to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

"The Trump-era rule definitely had a chilling impact on interest in ESG and created concerns around the extent to which plan sponsors would have to look through all their strategies," said Aron Szapiro, head of retirement studies and public policy for Morningstar.