Coinbase will offer customers a 'get paid in crypto' direct deposit option

Coinbase signage in New York's Times Square during the company's initial public offering on the Nasdaq on April 14, 2021.

Investing consistently in cryptocurrency just got a lot easier.

In September, Coinbase announced that its users will soon be able to set up direct deposit with any percentage of their paychecks and can choose for the money to be deposited as U.S. dollars or any of the more than 100 cryptocurrencies available at the exchange, with no fees.

The company said that the idea for the direct deposit came from users who said that making frequent transfers was inconvenient and time-consuming.

More from Invest in You:

Make these financial and career moves before you quit your job

Here's how to deal with the money stress keeping you up at night

From paying off debt to saving, here's how to prioritize your financial goals

"With direct deposit, customers can more easily access our crypto-first financial services and be ready for any trade or purchase," said Max Branzburg, vice president of product at Coinbase, in a Sept. 27 blog post.

Direct deposit will start to roll out at the end of the month and continue through the end of the year, according to the company.

Benefit of direct deposits

Essentially being paid in cryptocurrency — or receiving a portion of pay in the asset — makes sense for some people.

"We're entering the phase of cryptocurrency where there's a demand for people who want to be paid in digital assets," said Douglas Boneparth, certified financial planner and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. "This will obviously allow people to put more of their money more easily into cryptocurrencies, and right or wrong is really determined by user and their preferences when it comes to money."