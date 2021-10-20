Amazon impersonators stole $27 million in a year. Here’s how

Con artists pretending to be Amazon employees scammed Americans out of $27 million from July 2020 through June 2021, the Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday.

These fraudsters were part of a "business impersonator" scam. Criminals pose as someone the consumer trusts — in this case, a purported Amazon representative — to dupe them into sending money.

Reports about Amazon impersonators increased fivefold over the year, according to the FTC.

About 96,000 people reported being targeted by an Amazon-related scam during that time — accounting for 35% of all consumer complaints about business impersonators, according to the agency, which called posing as Amazon a "runaway favorite" ploy for scammers. (Apple impersonators accounted for 6%, or 16,000, of the complaints.)

About 6,000 victims of fake-Amazon cons said they lost money, according to the FTC. The typical person was out $1,000.

(Since these instances are all self-reported by consumers, the true number and value of the scams could be much higher.)

Older adults over age 60 are more at risk. They were over four times more likely than younger people to report losing money to scammers pretending to be Amazon; the typical older victim lost almost double the amount ($1,500) as their younger counterparts, according to the FTC.