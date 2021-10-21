European markets head for mixed open ahead of busy day for earnings

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Thursday ahead of a busy day of earnings reports in the region.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 17 points lower at 7,207, Germany's DAX 21 points lower at 15,503, France's CAC 40 7 points lower at 6,701 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 11 points at 26,417, according to IG data.

The tepid start expected in Europe comes after U.S. markets saw gains on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial average jumping to a record, as investor sentiment was boosted by better-than-expected earnings reports and a new record for bitcoin.

However, U.S. stock futures dipped slightly in overnight trading on Wednesday.

Markets have had to confront several challenges in recent months, ranging from concerns over the delta Covid surge and supply chain disruptions to the Federal Reserve signaling the removal of stimulus and surging inflation reports.