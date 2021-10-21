Huawei launches smartphone overseas despite U.S. sanctions crippling its mobile phone business

Customers at a Huawei licensed experience store shop for devices on October 30, 2020 in Suzhou, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Huawei launched its mid-range Nova 9 smartphone overseas for the first time on Thursday, starting in Europe.

The Chinese smartphone giant's business overseas has been crippled since U.S. sanctions were imposed. But it hasn't stopped Huawei from launching its phones in international markets.

The Nova 9 is a 4G device that has some features expected from higher end phones. That includes a four-camera setup with a wide-angle lens and software to help with taking pictures. It boasts a 6.57-inch display and fast charging technology.

Huawei developed its own operating system called HarmonyOS, and launched it after U.S. sanctions prevented the Chinese firm from using Google's Android operating system, used by rivals like Samsung.

However, the Nova 9 will not be running on HarmonyOS, but on EMUI 12 — an Android-based operating system developed by Huawei. The handset will not have any Google services installed on it due to the U.S. restrictions.