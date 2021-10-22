Australia says it's in the 'final stages' of opening borders to Singapore

Visa holders from Singapore could soon be allowed to enter Australia as the country prepares to open its international borders in the coming months, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday.

"We are in the final stages of completing an arrangement with the Singapore government," he told reporters, according to a transcript of his remarks. "Some months ago, I met with the Prime Minister of Singapore ... to set up a new arrangement which will see our borders open more quickly to Singapore."

"We anticipate that being able to be achieved within the next week or so as we would open up to more visa class holders coming out of Singapore," Morrison added.

The prime minister did not specify when tourists from the city-state would be allowed into Australia as visa holders can also mean students, business travelers and skilled migrants.