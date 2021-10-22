Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas convicted in campaign finance case

Lev Parnas, Ukrainian-American businessman and former Giuliani associate, leaves the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 13, 2021.

Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, was found guilty Friday of federal campaign finance criminal charges.

Parnas previously played a role in the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump, having helped Giuliani in an effort to dig up dirt on President Joe Biden in Ukraine.

Giuliani, who has acted as Trump's lawyer, is a former federal prosecutor and mayor of New York.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.