Lighthouse Investment hedge fund sells stake in Trump SPAC firm DWAC after merger news, big stock price rise

At least one hedge fund sold its stake in the SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp. after the firm announced plans to merge with the social media company planned by former President Donald Trump.

Lighthouse Investment Partners, one of at least nine hedge funds to hold stakes in the Digital World Acquisition, shed its holdings in that special purpose acquisition company after learning of the merger with Trump's venture, the fund told CNBC on Friday.

Lighthouse had owned 3.2 million shares, or 11.2% of the SPAC, according to a Sept. 30 regulatory filing.

"Lighthouse was not aware of the pending merger and no longer holds unrestricted shares of the SPAC," the fund said. Asked if Lighthouse profited from their DWAC investment, the firm said it would not comment further.

The sell-off came as DWAC, saw a huge rise in the price of its stock price Thursday on the heels of the merger news.

DWAC shares spiked more than 100% on Friday after the stock more than quadrupled in price in the previous session.

It is not clear if the hedge fund sold to book profits from its stake in DWAC, or if it was worried about the risk of being associated with Trump, who as president was impeached twice and accused of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot by his supporters.