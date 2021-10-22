SpaceX test fires Starship as FAA reviews key license for first orbital launch

A view from the launch tower as SpaceX stacks Starship prototype 20 on top of Super Heavy rocket Booster 4 on August 6, 2021.

Elon Musk's SpaceX completed two test firings of the engines on its Starship 20 prototype on Thursday, as the company prepares for the rocket's first orbital launch while the Federal Aviation Administration reviews its license request.

SpaceX installed a Raptor vacuum engine – essentially a version of the engine that is optimized for use in space – and fired it up for the first time while connected to a Starship rocket. The rocket at the company's facility in southern Texas was held down during the test in a process known as a static fire. The engine fired for just a few seconds.

Later the same evening, SpaceX performed a second short static fire test. This time it used two engines: a standard or "sea level optimized" Raptor engine, and the vacuum engine.

Musk, in a series of tweets, explained that SpaceX continues to work on improving its Raptor engines. He said that Raptor is "currently at ~270 bar, but working on upgrades to get it over 300 bar." Musk referenced the amount of chamber pressure within the engine, which effectively measures its performance.

Starship is the massive, next-generation rocket SpaceX is developing to launch cargo and people on missions to the moon and Mars. The company is testing prototypes at a facility in southern Texas and has flown multiple short test flights.

SpaceX wants Starship to be fully reusable, with both the rocket and its booster capable of landing after a launch to be recovered for future flights. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets are partially reusable. The company can regularly land and re-launch the boosters but not the upper portion, or stage, of the rocket.

Earlier this week, Musk emphasized that "full & rapid reusability is the holy grail of orbital rocketry." He was responding to a report that small rocket builder Rocket Lab is making advancements in recovering and reusing its Electron vehicles.