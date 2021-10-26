Stocks linked to Trump — DWAC and Phunware — sink after ex-president touts social media plans

In this article DWAC

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021. Dustin Chambers | Reuters

On Tuesday, an hour before trading began, Trump issued a lengthy statement about his plans for the new social media app he intends to roll out and other aspects of his new firm. "To take on Big Tech censorship, we are creating a 'Big Tent' platform: Truth Social," Trump said. "We are inviting people of all political stripes, and all different viewpoints, to come and participate once again in the great American debate. That's what our country is supposed to be about." "Unlike with the Big Tech platforms, there will be no shadow-banning, throttling, demonetizing, or messing with algorithms for political manipulation," Trump added. "We will not be treating users like lab rats for social experiments, or labeling alternative views as "disinformation." He also said the new company will launch an on-demand video streaming service "that competes with the increasingly 'woke' and politicized 'entertainment' programming created by Big Tech and Big Media players.," and sees "opportunities to create 'cancel-proof' alternatives in other key areas ranging from web services to payment processing." However, Trump has a long history of over-promising on new businesses and those ventures failing. Among his biggest busts were several casinos in Atlantic City, Trump Airlines, Trump University, a Trump mortgage company and Trump steaks.

Trump's plans for a social media app come months after he was banned by Twitter and Facebook for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot by his supporters. Also Tuesday, Phunware said it will sell up to 5.6 million additional shares "at the market offering," which would bring its total shares outstanding to nearly 90 million, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.